Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A U.S. patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person in the world to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
US Woman Is Cured Of HIV Using New Treatment
Scientists Reportedly Cure First Female Of HIV Biz Watch Nigeria:
Scientists Reportedly Cure First Female Of HIV
U.S. patient becomes first woman to be The Street Journal:
U.S. patient becomes first woman to be 'cured' of HIV after stem cell transplant
American woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - P.M. News PM News:
American woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - P.M. News
A Woman Is Cured Of H.I.V. Using A Novel Treatment In US The Nigeria Lawyer:
A Woman Is Cured Of H.I.V. Using A Novel Treatment In US
US Woman Is Cured Of HIV Using New Treatment Global Village Extra:
US Woman Is Cured Of HIV Using New Treatment
American Woman Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant Tori News:
American Woman Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant


   More Picks
1 Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
3 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 1 day ago
6 ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu – Buhari govt dealing with entire Igbo nation – Victor Umeh - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info