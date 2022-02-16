Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cocaine Trafficking: Abba Kyari faces Life Imprisonment
Politics Nigeria  - Embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, may spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted of alleged drug offences, POLITICS NIGERIA’s review of the law shows.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

UPDATE! Cocaine Trafficking! Abba Kyari Faces Life Imprisonment Naija Loaded:
UPDATE! Cocaine Trafficking! Abba Kyari Faces Life Imprisonment
Cocaine Trafficking: Abba Kyari faces Life Imprisonment Daily Info:
Cocaine Trafficking: Abba Kyari faces Life Imprisonment
Abba Kyari Faces Life Imprisonment Over Cocaine Trafficking The Genius Media:
Abba Kyari Faces Life Imprisonment Over Cocaine Trafficking
Abba Kyari Faces Life Imprisonment Republican Nigeria:
Abba Kyari Faces Life Imprisonment
Cocaine Trafficking: Abba Kyari Faces Life Imprisonment Tori News:
Cocaine Trafficking: Abba Kyari Faces Life Imprisonment


   More Picks
1 Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
3 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
4 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 13 hours ago
7 Judge warns DSS against blocking court premises ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trial - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 The child was not killed by me - Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Popular Ugandan singer forced to sweep streets after turning up late for music show (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 FCTA Says No Plan To Demolish Senate President, Speaker’s Official Residence - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info