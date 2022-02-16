Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m
News photo The Punch  - Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill one, kidnap 10 at Ajaokuta rail station Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen kill one, kidnap 10 at Ajaokuta rail station
Gunmen kill one, kidnap 10 at Kogi train station Vanguard News:
Gunmen kill one, kidnap 10 at Kogi train station
Gunmen kill One, Kidnap 10 At Train Station In Kogi Hope for Nigeria:
Gunmen kill One, Kidnap 10 At Train Station In Kogi
Gunmen Kill One, Kidnap 10 At Kogi Train Station The Street Journal:
Gunmen Kill One, Kidnap 10 At Kogi Train Station
Gunmen Attack Kogi Train Station, Kill One, Abduct 10 The Will:
Gunmen Attack Kogi Train Station, Kill One, Abduct 10
One Killed, Ten Abducted As Gunmen Invade Ajaokuta Rail Station Republican Nigeria:
One Killed, Ten Abducted As Gunmen Invade Ajaokuta Rail Station
Unknown Gunmen Kill One, Abduct Ten At Kogi Train Station Global Village Extra:
Unknown Gunmen Kill One, Abduct Ten At Kogi Train Station
Gunmen kill one, kidnap 10 at Ajaokuta rail station Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kill one, kidnap 10 at Ajaokuta rail station
Kogi: One Killed, Ten Abducted As Gunmen Invade Ajaokuta Rail Station Tori News:
Kogi: One Killed, Ten Abducted As Gunmen Invade Ajaokuta Rail Station


   More Picks
1 Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
3 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 1 day ago
6 ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu – Buhari govt dealing with entire Igbo nation – Victor Umeh - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info