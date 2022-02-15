Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N7m cheque and iPhone allegedly recovered from 'mentally-deranged' man who jumped to death while escaping mob that set him ablaze in Ibadan (graphic video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 'mentally-deranged' man suspected to be a kidnapper died after he jumped off a bridge in Molete area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital while trying to escape an angry mob that had set him ablaze.

2 hours ago
