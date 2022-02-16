Post News
Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim
Daily Post
- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has provided more details in the 25kg cocaine bust involving suspended police DCP Abba Kyari. The Media
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari’s statements after police claim The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has provided more details in the 25kg cocaine bust involving suspended police DCP Abba Kyari.
The Punch:
Abba Kyari: NDLEA reveals more details on drug deal
Hope for Nigeria:
NDLEA releases shocking details of Kyari’s drug deals
The Will:
Cocaine Deal: How Drug Mules Contacted Abba Kyari – NDLEA
The Street Journal:
NDLEA releases Abba Kyari’s statements to counter police's claims
The News Guru:
Abba Kyari: NDLEA reveals more shocking details on drug deal
Edujandon:
Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari’s statements after police claim
GL Trends:
Cocaine Bust: NDLEA Reveals Abba Kyari’s Statements After Police Claim
Republican Nigeria:
NDLEA Reveals Abba Kyari’s Statements After Police Claim
Global Village Extra:
How Drug Mules Contacted Abba Kyari’s Team- NDLEA
Naija News:
Cocaine Bust: NDLEA Shares Details Of Abba Kyari’s Statements After Police Claim
Tori News:
Cocaine Bust: NDLEA Reveals Abba Kyari’s Statements After Police Claim
Kemi Filani Blog:
Abba Kyari: More details of drug deals emerge - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
3
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
4
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
5
Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
6
Oyo suspends student over alleged assault on corps member -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
8
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Islamic School Teacher Handed Life Imprisonment For Defiling 13 Students And Impregnating Nine Of Them -
Information Nigeria,
24 hours ago
