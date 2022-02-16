Post News
News at a Glance
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer'
The Cable
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has secured the final forfeiture of 24 properties "linked to a top military officer".
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Singer, Portable gets emotional after his baby mama treated him to a massive Valentine’s Day surprise (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
3
Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
4
Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
5
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
6
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
8
The child was not killed by me - Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state speaks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Reps Summon SGF, Finance Minister Over Corruption In MDAs -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
