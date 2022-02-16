Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria’s Flutterwave Now The Most Valued African Startup at $3 Billion After Raising $250 Million
News photo Techweez  - Payments firm Flutterwave has raised USD 250 million in a Series D round, effectively growing its valuation to more than USD 3 billion. The development follows a Series C round that saw the company raise USD 170 million in 2021.

8 hours ago
