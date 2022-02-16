Post News
News at a Glance
APPLY: UK announces 'British high commissioner for a day' competition in Nigeria
The Cable
- The United Kingdom high commission in Nigeria has launched the 'British high commissioner for a day' competition in the country.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
UK Launches ‘British High Commissioner For A Day’ Competition In Nigeria
The Punch:
British High Commission launches contest ahead of International Women's Day
Nigerian Eye:
UK announces ‘British high commissioner for a day’ competition in Nigeria
News Wire NGR:
Apply to become the Nigerian ‘British High Commissioner for a Day’
Skytrend News:
UK announces ‘British high commissioner for a day’ competition in Nigeria (APPLY HERE)
More Picks
1
Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Abba Kyari: We have no reason to shield anyone in 25kg cocaine probe - NDLEA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
N7m cheque and iPhone allegedly recovered from 'mentally-deranged' man who jumped to death while escaping mob that set him ablaze in Ibadan (graphic video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Fuel scarcity: We did not know that this product contained methanol, We didn?t see it coming - NNPC GMD apologizes to Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Reps probe paper leakages, cancellation of examinations by WAEC -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
I Helped 15 Arrested Protesters Regain Freedom During EndSARS – Desmond Elliot -
Information Nigeria,
16 hours ago
9
Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and call for dialogue - Actor Yul Edochie says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
