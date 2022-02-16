Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging
Daily Post
- The high court sitting in the Akamkpa judicial division of Cross River State has sentenced one Mr Anyanime Festus to death by hanging.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Witchcraft: Man to die by hanging for poisoning 11-year twin daughters in Cross River
The Nation:
Witchcraft: Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing daughters
The Street Journal:
Cross River man who killed twin daughters over witchcraft accusation to die by hanging
News Wire NGR:
Witchcraft: Man sentenced to death by hanging for killing his children
Cross River Watch:
Witchcraft Branding: Justice Onyebueke Sentences Man To Death By Hanging For Killing His Daughters
Republican Nigeria:
Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing His Twin Daughters Over Alleged Witchcraft
Naija News:
Court Passes Judgement On Man Who Killed His Twin Daughters Over Alleged Witchcraft
Within Nigeria:
Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging
Tori News:
Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing His Twin Daughters Over Alleged Witchcraft
More Picks
1
Judge warns DSS against blocking court premises ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trial -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
4
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
5
Fuel crisis may affect inflation, says Statistician-General Osun crisis: Why Aregbesola, Oyetola must sign peace pact - CSO -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
6
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
7
Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
8
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
9
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
The child was not killed by me - Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state speaks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
