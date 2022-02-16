Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging
News photo Daily Post  - The high court sitting in the Akamkpa judicial division of Cross River State has sentenced one Mr Anyanime Festus to death by hanging.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Witchcraft: Man to die by hanging for poisoning 11-year twin daughters in Cross River Vanguard News:
Witchcraft: Man to die by hanging for poisoning 11-year twin daughters in Cross River
Witchcraft: Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing daughters The Nation:
Witchcraft: Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing daughters
Cross River man who killed twin daughters over witchcraft accusation to die by hanging The Street Journal:
Cross River man who killed twin daughters over witchcraft accusation to die by hanging
Witchcraft: Man sentenced to death by hanging for killing his children News Wire NGR:
Witchcraft: Man sentenced to death by hanging for killing his children
Cross River Watch:
Witchcraft Branding: Justice Onyebueke Sentences Man To Death By Hanging For Killing His Daughters
Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing His Twin Daughters Over Alleged Witchcraft Republican Nigeria:
Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing His Twin Daughters Over Alleged Witchcraft
Court Passes Judgement On Man Who Killed His Twin Daughters Over Alleged Witchcraft Naija News:
Court Passes Judgement On Man Who Killed His Twin Daughters Over Alleged Witchcraft
Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging Within Nigeria:
Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging
Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing His Twin Daughters Over Alleged Witchcraft Tori News:
Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing His Twin Daughters Over Alleged Witchcraft


   More Picks
1 Judge warns DSS against blocking court premises ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trial - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
5 Fuel crisis may affect inflation, says Statistician-General Osun crisis: Why Aregbesola, Oyetola must sign peace pact - CSO - The Punch, 24 hours ago
6 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 15 hours ago
7 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
8 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 17 hours ago
9 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 The child was not killed by me - Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info