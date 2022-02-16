Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How NSCDC operatives battered, threatened to kill me in Osun – Journalist
Daily Post  - Toba Adedeji, a journalist has narrated his ordeal in the hands of operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State. Speaking to DAILY POST on Wednesday, he said he had been covering the protest by students under the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC operatives batter The Nation reporter, policemen in Osun The Nation:
NSCDC operatives batter The Nation reporter, policemen in Osun
NSCDC operatives batter The Nation reporter, policemen in Osun Online Nigeria:
NSCDC operatives batter The Nation reporter, policemen in Osun
How NSCDC operatives battered, threatened to kill me in Osun – Journalist Within Nigeria:
How NSCDC operatives battered, threatened to kill me in Osun – Journalist
NSCDC Battered, Threatened To Kill Me In Osun – The NATION Journalist Talk Glitz:
NSCDC Battered, Threatened To Kill Me In Osun – The NATION Journalist
How Osun NSCDC operatives batter journalist, policemen Affairs TV:
How Osun NSCDC operatives batter journalist, policemen


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
2 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 19 hours ago
4 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
5 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
6 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
10 Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Mbappe, reveals discussion with referee after Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to PSG - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info