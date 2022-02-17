Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World Cup Playoffs: Allegation of ‘Black Magic -juju’ Rocks Black Stars
AIT  - There have been wild accusations in the camp of Ghana Black Stars, Nigeria’s opponents in the qualifying playoffs for Qatar 2022 World Cup. According to reports a renowned lawyer, Moses Foh Amoaning has alleged that players are rejecting to play for ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation of ‘black magic, juju’ rocks Black Stars ahead of World Cup playoffs Daily Post:
Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation of ‘black magic, juju’ rocks Black Stars ahead of World Cup playoffs
EXPOSED!! Ghana National Team Reportedly Using JUJU Ahead Of Nigeria Clash Naija Loaded:
EXPOSED!! Ghana National Team Reportedly Using JUJU Ahead Of Nigeria Clash
Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation of ‘black magic, juju’ rocks Black Stars ahead of World Cup playoffs Edujandon:
Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation of ‘black magic, juju’ rocks Black Stars ahead of World Cup playoffs
Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation of ‘black magic, juju’ rocks Black Stars ahead of World Cup playoffs Within Nigeria:
Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation of ‘black magic, juju’ rocks Black Stars ahead of World Cup playoffs
Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation of ‘black magic, juju’ rocks Black Stars ahead of World Cup playoffs See Naija:
Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation of ‘black magic, juju’ rocks Black Stars ahead of World Cup playoffs
Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation Of ‘Black Magic, Juju’ Rocks Black Stars Ahead Of World Cup Playoffs Tori News:
Ghana vs Nigeria: Allegation Of ‘Black Magic, Juju’ Rocks Black Stars Ahead Of World Cup Playoffs


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Abba Kyari: We have no reason to shield anyone in 25kg cocaine probe - NDLEA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 IPOB are behind plot to destroy me, Abba Kyari claims - Legit, 1 hour ago
6 Zamfara: Matawalle will not resign - APC replies PDP - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Reps probe paper leakages, cancellation of examinations by WAEC - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Fuel scarcity: We did not know that this product contained methanol, We didn?t see it coming - NNPC GMD apologizes to Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info