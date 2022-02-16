Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
News photo Daily Trust  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Osinbajo takes charge as President Muhammadu left Abuja on Tuesday to join European and other ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Osinbajo presides over virtual FEC meeting The Nation:
PHOTOS: Osinbajo presides over virtual FEC meeting
Vice President Osinbajo presides at Federal Executive Council meeting at State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @DrAOMamora @ChibuikeAmaechi @gbemisolasaraki @raufaregbesola @SundayDareSD @_LekanAdegbite @ZShamsuna @ ... TVC News:
Vice President Osinbajo presides at Federal Executive Council meeting at State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @DrAOMamora @ChibuikeAmaechi @gbemisolasaraki @raufaregbesola @SundayDareSD @_LekanAdegbite @ZShamsuna @ ...
Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Buhari’s absence Pulse Nigeria:
Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Buhari’s absence
Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting The New Diplomat:
Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting
Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) Naija News:
Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos)


   More Picks
1 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 18 hours ago
5 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Oyo suspends student over alleged assault on corps member - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
8 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Islamic School Teacher Handed Life Imprisonment For Defiling 13 Students And Impregnating Nine Of Them - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info