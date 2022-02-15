Abba Kyari: Our officers not involved in 25kg cocaine deal, says NDLEA Abba Kyari: Our officers not involved in 25kg cocaine deal, says NDLEA

Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abba Kyari: Our officers not involved in 25kg cocaine deal, says NDLEA
The Punch  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, on Wednesday, said that it has no reason to shield anyone who may be indicted in the course of the ongoing investigation of a 25kg cocaine deal involving a gang headed by DCP Abba Kyari.

