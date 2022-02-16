Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’re committed to winning FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket – Super Eagles
The News Guru  - AdvertismentPlayers and coaches of Nigeria’s senior men team, Super Eagles, have assured of their determination to earn a spot at the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals, holding in Qatar 14th November – 18th December this year.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
We Are Committed To FIFA World Cup Qualification, Super Eagles Tell Nigerians
Super Eagles: We’re Committed To Qualifying For Qatar 2022 Complete Sports:
Super Eagles: We’re Committed To Qualifying For Qatar 2022
We’re committed to winning FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket – Super Eagles Premium Times:
We’re committed to winning FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket – Super Eagles
Super Eagles say committed to winning Qatar 2022 ticket Prompt News:
Super Eagles say committed to winning Qatar 2022 ticket
Super Eagles players vow to win 2022 World Cup ticket The Eagle Online:
Super Eagles players vow to win 2022 World Cup ticket


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 N7m cheque and iPhone allegedly recovered from 'mentally-deranged' man who jumped to death while escaping mob that set him ablaze in Ibadan (graphic video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Fuel scarcity: We did not know that this product contained methanol, We didn?t see it coming - NNPC GMD apologizes to Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Abba Kyari: We have no reason to shield anyone in 25kg cocaine probe - NDLEA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and call for dialogue - Actor Yul Edochie says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info