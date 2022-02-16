Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court orders barber to sweep police station for 90 days over $550 cyber fraud
News photo Vanguard News  - An FCT High Court in Kubwa, on Wednesday, ordered a 21- year-old barber, Isaac Clement to sweep the police station in Kwali Area Council for

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Internet fraud: Court orders barber to sweep police station for 90 days News Diary Online:
Internet fraud: Court orders barber to sweep police station for 90 days
Internet fraud: Court orders barber to sweep police station for 90 days The Eagle Online:
Internet fraud: Court orders barber to sweep police station for 90 days
Court orders Abuja scammer to sweep police station for 90 days over $550 fraud The Street Journal:
Court orders Abuja scammer to sweep police station for 90 days over $550 fraud
Internet fraud: Court orders 21- year-old barber to sweep police station for 90 days Pulse Nigeria:
Internet fraud: Court orders 21- year-old barber to sweep police station for 90 days
Internet fraud: Court orders barber to sweep police station for 90 days Prompt News:
Internet fraud: Court orders barber to sweep police station for 90 days
Man Convicted Of Cyber Fraud Asked To Sweep Police Station Naija News:
Man Convicted Of Cyber Fraud Asked To Sweep Police Station


   More Picks
1 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 18 hours ago
5 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Oyo suspends student over alleged assault on corps member - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
8 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Islamic School Teacher Handed Life Imprisonment For Defiling 13 Students And Impregnating Nine Of Them - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info