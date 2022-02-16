Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK police launch probe into Prince Charles charity
News photo The Guardian  - British police said on Wednesday that they had launched an investigation into Prince Charles's charitable foundation over claims of a cash-for-honours scandal involving a Saudi businessman.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles Charity Channels Television:
UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles Charity
UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles Charity Signal:
UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles Charity
New Royal Scandal As Police Probe Deals Linked To Prince Charles’ Charity￼ Independent:
New Royal Scandal As Police Probe Deals Linked To Prince Charles’ Charity￼
Police Launch Investigation Into ‘Cash For Honours’ At Prince Charles’ Charity The Nigeria Lawyer:
Police Launch Investigation Into ‘Cash For Honours’ At Prince Charles’ Charity
UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles Charity The Street Journal:
UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles Charity


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 23 hours ago
4 N7m cheque and iPhone allegedly recovered from 'mentally-deranged' man who jumped to death while escaping mob that set him ablaze in Ibadan (graphic video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Fuel scarcity: We did not know that this product contained methanol, We didn?t see it coming - NNPC GMD apologizes to Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Abba Kyari: We have no reason to shield anyone in 25kg cocaine probe - NDLEA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and call for dialogue - Actor Yul Edochie says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info