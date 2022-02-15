Post News
News at a Glance
Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man based in Kano state, Tijjani Abubakar, attempted suicide on Tuesday, February 15.
According to reports, Tijjani who hails from Nasarawa local government area in the sta
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Man attempts suicide in Kano after his girlfriend rejected him | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Republican Nigeria:
Kano Man Attempts Suicide After His Girlfriend Rejected Him (Photo)
Naija Parrot:
Kano man reportedly attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him
Tori News:
Kano Man Attempts Suicide After His Girlfriend Rejected Him (Photo)
More Picks
1
U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
3
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
4
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
5
Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
6
Oyo suspends student over alleged assault on corps member -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages -
The Info NG,
18 hours ago
8
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Islamic School Teacher Handed Life Imprisonment For Defiling 13 Students And Impregnating Nine Of Them -
Information Nigeria,
24 hours ago
