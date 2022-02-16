Post News
News at a Glance
Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC
Vanguard News
- The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mrs. Emily Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). The confirmation of the
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC
The Nation:
Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC
The Guardian:
Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC
AIT:
Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC
Sundiata Post:
Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC
National Accord:
Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC
Business Post Nigeria:
Senate Confirms Chidinma Osuji as NDIC Executive Director
The Will:
Senate Confirms Chidinma Osuji As Executive Director Of NDIC
The Street Journal:
Senate Confirms Chidinma Osuji As Executive Director Of NDIC
Within Nigeria:
Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC
Yes International! Magazine:
Senate Confirms Chidinma Osuji As Executive Director Of NDIC
Naija News:
Senate Confirms Osuji As Executive Director Of NDIC
Republican Nigeria:
Senate Confirms Osuji As Executive Director Of NDIC
Tori News:
Senate Confirms Osuji As Executive Director Of NDIC
More Picks
1
Abba Kyari: We have no reason to shield anyone in 25kg cocaine probe - NDLEA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Nigeria confirms 358 cases of Lassa Fever in 2022, as UK reports 3 deaths -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
3
Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
IPOB are behind plot to destroy me, Abba Kyari claims -
Legit,
3 hours ago
5
Reps probe paper leakages, cancellation of examinations by WAEC -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
NAF Airstrikes Kill Bandit Kingpin, 40 Others Involved In Katsina DPO’s Death -
Leadership,
14 hours ago
7
Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
8
Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Inter Ambush Liverpool In First UCL Round Of 16 Appearance In 10 Years -
Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
10
Actor Yul Edochie has called on the Federal Government to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and opt for dialogue. -
The Nation,
1 hour ago
