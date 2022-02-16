Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Inter Ambush Liverpool In First UCL Round Of 16 Appearance In 10 Years
Complete Sports  - Inter Milan will take on Liverpool tonight in the Second Round of the Champions League at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, San Siro.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Champions League: Inzaghi predicts Inter Milan vs Liverpool game Daily Post:
Champions League: Inzaghi predicts Inter Milan vs Liverpool game
Inter vs Liverpool: Preview, Stats, Team news Vanguard News:
Inter vs Liverpool: Preview, Stats, Team news
#UCL: #INTLIV: 5 Talking Points from Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool Not Just OK:
#UCL: #INTLIV: 5 Talking Points from Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool
Late goals see Liverpool beat Inter Milan in Italy - P.M. News PM News:
Late goals see Liverpool beat Inter Milan in Italy - P.M. News
#INTLIV: Watch Free #UCL Live Stream Match Between Inter Milan Vs Liverpool The Genius Media:
#INTLIV: Watch Free #UCL Live Stream Match Between Inter Milan Vs Liverpool


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
2 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 N7m cheque and iPhone allegedly recovered from 'mentally-deranged' man who jumped to death while escaping mob that set him ablaze in Ibadan (graphic video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Fuel scarcity: We did not know that this product contained methanol, We didn?t see it coming - NNPC GMD apologizes to Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Abba Kyari: We have no reason to shield anyone in 25kg cocaine probe - NDLEA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and call for dialogue - Actor Yul Edochie says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info