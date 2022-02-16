Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You're a rare gem, actress Kemi Korede praises Funke Akindele
News photo The Punch  - Actress and daughter of veteran actor, Kemi Korede Kosoko has praised popular actress, FunkeAkindele for helping people without announcing it.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You’re a rare gem, actress Kemi Korede praises Funke Akindele Nigerian Eye:
You’re a rare gem, actress Kemi Korede praises Funke Akindele
You’re A Rare Gem, Actress Kemi Korede Praises Funke Akindele Benco News:
You’re A Rare Gem, Actress Kemi Korede Praises Funke Akindele
You’re A Rare Gem – Actress Kemi Korede Praises Funke Akindele Republican Nigeria:
You’re A Rare Gem – Actress Kemi Korede Praises Funke Akindele
You Are A Rare Gem, Actress Kemi Korede Praises Funke Akindele Infotrust News:
You Are A Rare Gem, Actress Kemi Korede Praises Funke Akindele
You’re A Rare Gem - Actress Kemi Korede Praises Funke Akindele Tori News:
You’re A Rare Gem - Actress Kemi Korede Praises Funke Akindele


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
5 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
7 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info