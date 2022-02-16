You’re a rare gem, actress Kemi Korede praises Funke Akindele

|
1
Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
2
U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable,
21 hours ago
4
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television,
24 hours ago
5
Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
6
Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG,
21 hours ago
7
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch,
24 hours ago
8
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria,
17 hours ago
10
No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly - Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago