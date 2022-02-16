Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No immigration record of Nnamdi Kanu's departure from our country — Kenya govt
Vanguard News  - Mr Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the Kenyan..

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No immigration record of Nnamdi Kanu Daily Post:
No immigration record of Nnamdi Kanu's departure - Kenyan govt files document in court
There The Sun:
There's no record of Kanu's departure from our airport - Kenya govt
No Immigration Record Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Departure From Our Country — Kenya Govt The Street Journal:
No Immigration Record Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Departure From Our Country — Kenya Govt
Kenya Govt Says Nnamdi Kanu Has No Immigration Record From Its Country Global Village Extra:
Kenya Govt Says Nnamdi Kanu Has No Immigration Record From Its Country
No Evidence To Show Nnamdi Kanu Left Our Country – Kenya Govt Naija News:
No Evidence To Show Nnamdi Kanu Left Our Country – Kenya Govt


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
5 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
7 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info