Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie Daily Post - Veteran Actress Rita Edochie has called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Edochie in an Instagram post on Wednesday, while seeking the release of Nnamdi Kanu said the Biafran agitator is not Nigeria’s ...



News Credibility Score: 99%