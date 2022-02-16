Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kanu to know fate April in motion seeking to dismiss terrorism charges
News photo Daily Post  - The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafran IPOB Nnamdi Kanu will on April 8 know his fate in his quest to get the terrorism charges against

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Terrorism charge: Court to deliver ruling in Nnamdi Kanu The Punch:
Terrorism charge: Court to deliver ruling in Nnamdi Kanu's case April 8
Kanu’s motion seeking to dismiss terrorism charges to be heard on April 8 Ripples Nigeria:
Kanu’s motion seeking to dismiss terrorism charges to be heard on April 8
Nnamdi Kanu Knows Fate On Terrorism Charge April 8 Independent:
Nnamdi Kanu Knows Fate On Terrorism Charge April 8
Terrorism Charges: Nnamdi Kanu To Know Fate 8 April Global Village Extra:
Terrorism Charges: Nnamdi Kanu To Know Fate 8 April
Court Fixes April 8 To Deliver Judgement On Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu Kanyi Daily:
Court Fixes April 8 To Deliver Judgement On Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu’s case adjourned again [See new date] Politics Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu’s case adjourned again [See new date]


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 21 hours ago
4 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
5 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
7 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info