Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: Be ready for battle, Omo-Agege tells Delta APC exco
Nigerian Tribune
- Delta APC executive was on Tuesday inaugurated with a charge on the members to be ready for the battle ahead 2023 election in the state.
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
APC will takeover Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege
The Punch:
APC‘ll produce next President, Omo-Agege boasts
Ripples Nigeria:
APC will take over in Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege
Pulse Nigeria:
APC will takeover Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege
News Diary Online:
APC will takeover Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege
The News Guru:
APC will takeover Delta in 2023 – Omo-Agege
The Street Journal:
APC Will Takeover Delta In 2023 – Omo-Agege
Ladun Liadi Blog:
APC‘ll produce next President, Omo-Agege boasts | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Omo Agege: APC will take over Delta in 2023
Instablog 9ja:
APC will produce next President — Omo-Agege
Tori News:
APC Will Produce Next President - Omo-Agege
