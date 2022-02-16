Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie
News photo Daily Post  - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has called out the Catholic Church over financial demands made during burial and other ceremonial rites, especially in the eastern region of Nigeria. In an interview with TVC, Chimamanda narrated how she and her family were ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian Eye:
Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie
Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie See Naija:
Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie
Some Southeast Catholic Priests Extort Bereaved Families – Chimamanda Adichie Anaedo Online:
Some Southeast Catholic Priests Extort Bereaved Families – Chimamanda Adichie
Chimamanda Calls Out Catholic Church, Reveals How She And Her Family Were Extorted Naija News:
Chimamanda Calls Out Catholic Church, Reveals How She And Her Family Were Extorted


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
5 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Mbappe, reveals discussion with referee after Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to PSG - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Ronaldo Ends Goal Drought As Man United Beat Brighton To Move Into Top Four - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
8 N7m cheque and iPhone allegedly recovered from 'mentally-deranged' man who jumped to death while escaping mob that set him ablaze in Ibadan (graphic video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info