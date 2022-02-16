Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidential Race: Yoruba Ronu frowns at calumny against Tinubu
News photo News Diary Online  - By Raji Rasak A social political group, Yoruba Ronu Group (YRG), has  risen in defence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on what it described as unwarranted online media attacks funded by certain selfis…

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: Yoruba Ronu frowns at calumny against Tinubu The Herald:
2023 presidency: Yoruba Ronu frowns at calumny against Tinubu
Presidential Race: Yoruba Ronu frowns at calumny against Tinubu Sundiata Post:
Presidential Race: Yoruba Ronu frowns at calumny against Tinubu
2023 Presidency: Yoruba group frowns at calumny against Tinubu Pulse Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Yoruba group frowns at calumny against Tinubu
Yoruba Ronu frowns at calumny against Tinubu PM News:
Yoruba Ronu frowns at calumny against Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
5 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 18 hours ago
6 Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Mbappe, reveals discussion with referee after Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to PSG - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Ronaldo Ends Goal Drought As Man United Beat Brighton To Move Into Top Four - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
8 N7m cheque and iPhone allegedly recovered from 'mentally-deranged' man who jumped to death while escaping mob that set him ablaze in Ibadan (graphic video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info