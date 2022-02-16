Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ECOWAS court orders FG to pay N30m to family of man killed by Nigerian Army
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian government is to pay N30 million as compensation for the killing of a 35-year-old man, Solomon Andy, the Economic Community of West African States Court sitting in Abuja has directed.

