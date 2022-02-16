Post News
News at a Glance
Man dies in hotel room after checking in with lady in Port Harcourt
Daily Post
- A young man has been confirmed dead after checking into a hotel room with a young lady along Ada-George axis of Port Harcourt in Obio-Akpor Local
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Man Dies In Hotel Room After Checking In With Lady In Port Harcourt
PM News:
Man dies in Port Harcourt hotel hours after checking in with lady - P.M. News
Gist Reel:
Man dies in hotel room after checking in with lady in Port Harcourt
Screen Gist:
Man Dies In Hotel Room After Checking In With Lady In Port Harcourt
Republican Nigeria:
Man Dies In Hotel Room After Checking In With Lady In Port Harcourt
Tori News:
Man Dies In Hotel Room After Checking In With Lady In Port Harcourt
More Picks
1
Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
2
U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
4
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations -
Channels Television,
24 hours ago
5
Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
6
Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages -
The Info NG,
21 hours ago
7
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
8
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos -
Within Nigeria,
17 hours ago
10
No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
