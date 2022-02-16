Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu: Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha grounded over IPOB's sit-at-home order
News photo Daily Post  - The sit-at-home home order given by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, on Wednesday, grounded commercial activities in Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka, and

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

