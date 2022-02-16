Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Small chops vendor breaks down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man who is a small chops vendor broke down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Small chops vendor breaks down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar (video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Small chops vendor breaks down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar (video)
Naija News:
Man Breaks Down In Tears As Wife Gifts Him Flour And Sugar As Birthday Gift
Correct Kid:
Man breaks down in tears as his Wife Gifts Him A Bag Of Flour And Sugar On Valentine’s Day(video)
Tori News:
The Moment A Small Chops Vendor Broke Down In Tears After His Wife Gifted Him A Bag Of Flour And Sugar (Video)
More Picks
1
Abba Kyari: We have no reason to shield anyone in 25kg cocaine probe - NDLEA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Nigeria confirms 358 cases of Lassa Fever in 2022, as UK reports 3 deaths -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
3
Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
IPOB are behind plot to destroy me, Abba Kyari claims -
Legit,
3 hours ago
5
Reps probe paper leakages, cancellation of examinations by WAEC -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
NAF Airstrikes Kill Bandit Kingpin, 40 Others Involved In Katsina DPO’s Death -
Leadership,
14 hours ago
7
Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
8
Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Inter Ambush Liverpool In First UCL Round Of 16 Appearance In 10 Years -
Complete Sports,
22 hours ago
10
Actor Yul Edochie has called on the Federal Government to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and opt for dialogue. -
The Nation,
1 hour ago
