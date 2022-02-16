Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Small chops vendor breaks down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man who is a small chops vendor broke down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Small chops vendor breaks down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar (video) Information Nigeria:
Small chops vendor breaks down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar (video)
Small chops vendor breaks down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Small chops vendor breaks down in tears after his wife gifted him a bag of flour and sugar (video)
Man Breaks Down In Tears As Wife Gifts Him Flour And Sugar As Birthday Gift Naija News:
Man Breaks Down In Tears As Wife Gifts Him Flour And Sugar As Birthday Gift
Man breaks down in tears as his Wife Gifts Him A Bag Of Flour And Sugar On Valentine’s Day(video) Correct Kid:
Man breaks down in tears as his Wife Gifts Him A Bag Of Flour And Sugar On Valentine’s Day(video)
The Moment A Small Chops Vendor Broke Down In Tears After His Wife Gifted Him A Bag Of Flour And Sugar (Video) Tori News:
The Moment A Small Chops Vendor Broke Down In Tears After His Wife Gifted Him A Bag Of Flour And Sugar (Video)


   More Picks
1 Abba Kyari: We have no reason to shield anyone in 25kg cocaine probe - NDLEA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria confirms 358 cases of Lassa Fever in 2022, as UK reports 3 deaths - The Herald, 13 hours ago
3 Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 IPOB are behind plot to destroy me, Abba Kyari claims - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 Reps probe paper leakages, cancellation of examinations by WAEC - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 NAF Airstrikes Kill Bandit Kingpin, 40 Others Involved In Katsina DPO’s Death - Leadership, 14 hours ago
7 Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Inter Ambush Liverpool In First UCL Round Of 16 Appearance In 10 Years - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
10 Actor Yul Edochie has called on the Federal Government to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and opt for dialogue. - The Nation, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info