NAF Airstrikes Kill Bandit Kingpin, 40 Others Involved In Katsina DPO’s Death Leadership - Airstrikes undertaken by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft have neutralised Dogo Umaru, a key terrorist-kingpin, loyal to the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji. The bombardments also killed no fewer than 40 other bandits.



