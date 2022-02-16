Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria confirms 358 cases of Lassa Fever in 2022, as UK reports 3 deaths
News photo The Herald  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 358 cases of Lassa fever recorded across 19 States, even as the world continues to battle COVID-19. It also said that the fever caused three deaths in Britain, diagnosed from those who ...

7 hours ago
