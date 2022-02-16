Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Botched butt injection ‘kills woman’ – and her body is dumped n*ked in front of hospital | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- A botched butt-lift injected allegedly resulted in a woman’s death as her half-n*ked body was dumped in front of a hospital Tuesday.
55 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Botched Butt Lift Suspected As Woman Dies After Being Dumped Outside US Hospital Doctors are suspecting a botched butt lift procedure in the case of a woman, Maxine Messam, who died on Tuesday after she was dumped at a Bronx hospital half-naked.
Within Nigeria:
Naked woman dumped outside Bronx hospital dies 'after receiving botched butt injections'
Naija Parrot:
Woman dies after being dropped off at hospital nak3d following botched butt injections
Monte Oz Live:
Woman Dies After Being Dropped Off at Hospital Nak£d Following Botched Butt Injections
Republican Nigeria:
Woman Who Wants Bigger Bum Dies After Getting Botched Butt Injections (Photo)
Tori News:
Woman Who Wants Bigger Bum Dies After Getting Botched Butt Injections (Photo)
More Picks
1
Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Kano man attempts suicide after his girlfriend rejected him -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu not your problem, release him – Actress, Rita Edochie -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Abba Kyari: We have no reason to shield anyone in 25kg cocaine probe - NDLEA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
N7m cheque and iPhone allegedly recovered from 'mentally-deranged' man who jumped to death while escaping mob that set him ablaze in Ibadan (graphic video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Fuel scarcity: We did not know that this product contained methanol, We didn?t see it coming - NNPC GMD apologizes to Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Reps probe paper leakages, cancellation of examinations by WAEC -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
I Helped 15 Arrested Protesters Regain Freedom During EndSARS – Desmond Elliot -
Information Nigeria,
16 hours ago
9
Release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and call for dialogue - Actor Yul Edochie says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Some Catholic priests in Southeast extort bereaved families – Chimamanda Adichie -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...