Botched butt injection ‘kills woman’ – and her body is dumped n*ked in front of hospital | Ladun Liadi's Blog

Ladun Liadi Blog  - A botched butt-lift injected allegedly resulted in a woman’s death as her half-n*ked body was dumped in front of a hospital Tuesday.

Botched Butt Lift Suspected As Woman Dies After Being Dumped Outside US Hospital Doctors are suspecting a botched butt lift procedure in the case of a woman, Maxine Messam, who died on Tuesday after she was dumped at a Bronx hospital half-naked. The Punch:
