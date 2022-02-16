Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abba Kyari may spend more days in detention as NDLEA gets court involved
Legit  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reportedly approached the court to get an order to detain the embattled DCP, Abba Kyari, beyond 48 hours.

 Additional Sources

