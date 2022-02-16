Fuel scarcity will end next week in Lagos, Abuja ' NNPC Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has announced that fuel scarcity will end in Lagos and Abuja next week.Speaking on Wednesday, February 16,Group Managing Director (GMD) of Mele Kyari, apologised to Nigerians over the adulterated petrol, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%