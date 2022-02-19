Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I want cute grandkids to slay with: Iyabo Ojo drops criteria for future in-laws
Legit  - Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to reveal that the people that would end up with her kids have to be pleasing to the eyes. She also gushed over her babies.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I want my future grandkids to The Punch:
I want my future grandkids to 'slay' with me, says Iyabo Ojo
I Want My Future Grandkids To ‘Slay’ With Me -Iyabo Ojo Lailas News:
I Want My Future Grandkids To ‘Slay’ With Me -Iyabo Ojo
I Want My Future Grandkids To ‘Slay’ With Me -Iyabo Ojo | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
I Want My Future Grandkids To ‘Slay’ With Me -Iyabo Ojo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Reveals What She Wants Her Future Grandkids To Do With Her Republican Nigeria:
Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Reveals What She Wants Her Future Grandkids To Do With Her
Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Reveals What She Wants Her Future Grandkids To Do With Her Tori News:
Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo Reveals What She Wants Her Future Grandkids To Do With Her


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom show promoter demands N10m from Duncan Mighty for breaching contract - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Ogun parents, students sign undertaking on hooliganism | Education | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 I don't have any issue with Obasanjo - Former Senate President and SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue Governor, Ortom - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
5 Mass Failure: 90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court - Leadership, 12 hours ago
7 Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian clergywoman recounts how the 'Holy Spirit woke her up with a slap' to help her trapped neighbour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 You brought out the mother in me - DJ Cuppy says as she celebrates her dogs' first birthday - Gist Punch, 14 hours ago
10 APC Governorship Primary Election Turns Bloody As One Dies In Osun - The Trent, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info