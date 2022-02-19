Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How my facial scar almost made me ‘end it all’ – Actress Sonia Ogiri
News photo The Punch  - Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, has spoken out about her battle with a facial scar that troubled her psychologically for years.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress Sonia Ogiri undergoes surgery to remove face scar Ripples Nigeria:
Actress Sonia Ogiri undergoes surgery to remove face scar
I Was Traumatized For Years Due To My Facial Scar – Actress Sonia Ogiri News Break:
I Was Traumatized For Years Due To My Facial Scar – Actress Sonia Ogiri
NigeriaFilms.com:
How I Lived With A Stranger For Nine Years - Actress Sonia Ogiri
How My Facial Scar Almost Made Me ‘End It All’ – Actress, Sonia Ogiri Tells Her Story Republican Nigeria:
How My Facial Scar Almost Made Me ‘End It All’ – Actress, Sonia Ogiri Tells Her Story
How My Facial Scar Almost Made Me ‘End It All’ – Actress, Sonia Ogiri Tells Her Story Tori News:
How My Facial Scar Almost Made Me ‘End It All’ – Actress, Sonia Ogiri Tells Her Story


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom show promoter demands N10m from Duncan Mighty for breaching contract - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Ogun parents, students sign undertaking on hooliganism | Education | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 I don't have any issue with Obasanjo - Former Senate President and SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue Governor, Ortom - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
5 Mass Failure: 90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court - Leadership, 12 hours ago
7 Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian clergywoman recounts how the 'Holy Spirit woke her up with a slap' to help her trapped neighbour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 You brought out the mother in me - DJ Cuppy says as she celebrates her dogs' first birthday - Gist Punch, 15 hours ago
10 APC Governorship Primary Election Turns Bloody As One Dies In Osun - The Trent, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info