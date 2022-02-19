Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mass Failure: 90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC
News photo Vanguard News  - The Police Service Commission (PSC) at the weekend in Benin, said over 90 per cent of intending police officers did not score up to...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mass Failure: 90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams — PSC Reveals Information Nigeria:
Mass Failure: 90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams — PSC Reveals
Mass Failure: 90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams — PSC The Street Journal:
Mass Failure: 90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams — PSC
Embarrassing As 90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams The Genius Media:
Embarrassing As 90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams
90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC Within Nigeria:
90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC
90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams — PSC Reveals Republican Nigeria:
90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams — PSC Reveals
90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC Politics Nigeria:
90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC
‘90% Of Intending Nigeria Police Officers Failed Recruitment Examination’ News Rangers:
‘90% Of Intending Nigeria Police Officers Failed Recruitment Examination’
Mass Failure: 90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams — PSC Reveals Tori News:
Mass Failure: 90% Of Intending Police Officers Failed Recruitment Exams — PSC Reveals


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom show promoter demands N10m from Duncan Mighty for breaching contract - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Ogun parents, students sign undertaking on hooliganism | Education | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 I don't have any issue with Obasanjo - Former Senate President and SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue Governor, Ortom - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
5 Mass Failure: 90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court - Leadership, 12 hours ago
7 Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian clergywoman recounts how the 'Holy Spirit woke her up with a slap' to help her trapped neighbour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 You brought out the mother in me - DJ Cuppy says as she celebrates her dogs' first birthday - Gist Punch, 15 hours ago
10 APC Governorship Primary Election Turns Bloody As One Dies In Osun - The Trent, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info