Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola
News photo The Nation  - The Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has broken his silence after losing his ward in the ongoing All Progressives Congress

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aregbesola Breaks Silence After Losing Ward To Oyetola Information Nigeria:
Aregbesola Breaks Silence After Losing Ward To Oyetola
Aregbesola reacts after losing ward to Oyetola The Street Journal:
Aregbesola reacts after losing ward to Oyetola
Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola The Eagle Online:
Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola
Aregbesola disgraced in Osun, loses ward to Oyetola, Lasun Yusuf beaten silly - P.M. News PM News:
Aregbesola disgraced in Osun, loses ward to Oyetola, Lasun Yusuf beaten silly - P.M. News
APC primary: Rauf Aregbesola speaks out after losing ward to Oyetola The News Guru:
APC primary: Rauf Aregbesola speaks out after losing ward to Oyetola
Aregbesola reacts after losing ward to Oyetola Republican Nigeria:
Aregbesola reacts after losing ward to Oyetola
Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola Within Nigeria:
Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom show promoter demands N10m from Duncan Mighty for breaching contract - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Ogun parents, students sign undertaking on hooliganism | Education | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 I don't have any issue with Obasanjo - Former Senate President and SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue Governor, Ortom - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
5 Mass Failure: 90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court - Leadership, 12 hours ago
7 Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian clergywoman recounts how the 'Holy Spirit woke her up with a slap' to help her trapped neighbour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 You brought out the mother in me - DJ Cuppy says as she celebrates her dogs' first birthday - Gist Punch, 15 hours ago
10 APC Governorship Primary Election Turns Bloody As One Dies In Osun - The Trent, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info