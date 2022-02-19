Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘How I died, ressurected after three days,’ Nollywood actor, Jerry Amilo recalls fatal accident that left him disfigured
The Street Journal  - Nollywood actor, Jerry Amilo, the veteran Nigerian actor, has recalled how he survived a fatal road accident in 1998. In an interview with BBC Igbo, the Nollywood star narrated how he reawakened after three days in the morgue.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

