Top Nigerian Dailies
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue Governor, Ortom
Sahara Reporters
- Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue Governor, Ortom
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Herdsmen kill three relatives of Gov Ortom in Benue
News Diary Online:
Herdsmen kill 3 kinsmen of Gov Ortom
The Street Journal:
Dare devil Fulani herdsmen slaughter Gov Ortom's kinsmen
Republican Nigeria:
Panic As Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue State Governor, Ortom
Edujandon:
Herdsmen kill three relatives of Governor Ortom in Benue
Naija News:
Benue: Gunmen Kill Three Relatives Of Gov Ortom
Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kill three relatives of Gov Ortom in Benue
Tori News:
Panic As Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue State Governor, Ortom
More Picks
1
Akwa Ibom show promoter demands N10m from Duncan Mighty for breaching contract -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
2
Ogun parents, students sign undertaking on hooliganism | Education | herald.ng -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
3
I don't have any issue with Obasanjo - Former Senate President and SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue Governor, Ortom -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
5
Mass Failure: 90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
6
Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court -
Leadership,
12 hours ago
7
Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
8
Nigerian clergywoman recounts how the 'Holy Spirit woke her up with a slap' to help her trapped neighbour -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
You brought out the mother in me - DJ Cuppy says as she celebrates her dogs' first birthday -
Gist Punch,
15 hours ago
10
Nigeria Reports 22 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
8 hours ago
