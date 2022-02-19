Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Agreements With Twitter Not Censorship – Buhari Govt
News photo The Genius Media  - Agreements With Twitter Not Censorship – Buhari Govt—The Federal Government says the agreements it reached with Twitter to resume operations in the country were not meant to censor the microblogging site and other social media platforms in general.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Agreements with Twitter not censorship – FG Vanguard News:
Agreements with Twitter not censorship – FG
Agreements with Twitter not censorship – FG The Guardian:
Agreements with Twitter not censorship – FG
Agreements With Twitter Not Censorship – FG The Street Journal:
Agreements With Twitter Not Censorship – FG


   More Picks
1 Akwa Ibom show promoter demands N10m from Duncan Mighty for breaching contract - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Ogun parents, students sign undertaking on hooliganism | Education | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 I don't have any issue with Obasanjo - Former Senate President and SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Suspected Fulani Herders Kill Three Relatives Of Benue Governor, Ortom - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
5 Mass Failure: 90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court - Leadership, 12 hours ago
7 Aregbesola breaks silence after losing ward to Oyetola - The Nation, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian clergywoman recounts how the 'Holy Spirit woke her up with a slap' to help her trapped neighbour - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 You brought out the mother in me - DJ Cuppy says as she celebrates her dogs' first birthday - Gist Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Nigeria Reports 22 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info