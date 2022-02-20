Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was at a party on Saturday, February 19, where he thrilled guests with his dance moves.

 

Watch a video showing him dancing below...

 

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party Daily Times:
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party
Obasanjo Flaunts Dancing Skills At Birthday Bash Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has shown that age will not stop him from dancing. At the 80th birthday party of Chief Tayo Sowunmi, the statesman took to the dance floor for a bit. The Punch:
Obasanjo Flaunts Dancing Skills At Birthday Bash Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has shown that age will not stop him from dancing. At the 80th birthday party of Chief Tayo Sowunmi, the statesman took to the dance floor for a bit.
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Shows Off His Dancing Skills At A Birthday Party Independent:
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Shows Off His Dancing Skills At A Birthday Party
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party Olajide TV:
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Shows Off His Dancing Skills At A Birthday Party (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Shows Off His Dancing Skills At A Birthday Party (Video)
Former President Obasanjo Shows Off Dancing Steps (Video) Naija News:
Former President Obasanjo Shows Off Dancing Steps (Video)
Ex-President, Obasanjo Dances With Actress Adedoyin Kukoyi At Birthday Party Kanyi Daily:
Ex-President, Obasanjo Dances With Actress Adedoyin Kukoyi At Birthday Party
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Shows Off His Dancing Skills At A Birthday Party (Video) Tori News:
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Shows Off His Dancing Skills At A Birthday Party (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 My ‘daughter’ has my blessings to marry man she met on TikTok —Mr Ibu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
4 Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court - Leadership, 1 day ago
6 Alaafin of Oyo make big declaration, says he is confident Tinubu would be president in 2023 - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 FBI vs Hushpuppi: FG told to extradite Abba Kyari to US after NDLEA arrest - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 UK Minister, Vicky Ford, to visit Nigeria - The Nation, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Group gives NNPC GMD, Kyari 72 hours to resign - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info