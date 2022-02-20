Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC Governorship Primary Election Turns Bloody As One Dies In Osun
News photo The Trent  - One person was reportedly shot dead on Saturday by gunmen, suspected to be cultists at a polling centre in Odogbo-Ijesa in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victim (names withheld) was ...

3 hours ago
