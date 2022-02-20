FBI vs Hushpuppi: FG told to extradite Abba Kyari to US after NDLEA arrest Daily Post - Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to allow the suspended head of IRT, DCP Abba Kyari, to be extradited to the United States to face the allegations from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over the hushpuppi ...



News Credibility Score: 99%