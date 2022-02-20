Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Beijing Olympics: China Celebrates Record Winter Olympics Haul
China celebrated a record gold medal haul as the Beijing Winter Olympics concluded Sunday, narrowly beating out chief geopolitical rival the United States to rank third in the medal count.

13 hours ago
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 My ‘daughter’ has my blessings to marry man she met on TikTok —Mr Ibu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
4 Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court - Leadership, 1 day ago
6 Alaafin of Oyo make big declaration, says he is confident Tinubu would be president in 2023 - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 FBI vs Hushpuppi: FG told to extradite Abba Kyari to US after NDLEA arrest - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 UK Minister, Vicky Ford, to visit Nigeria - The Nation, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Group gives NNPC GMD, Kyari 72 hours to resign - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
