Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Latest update as Super Eagles' defender, Valentine Ozornwafor loses consciousness twice on pitch
News photo Daily Post  - Belgium club, RSC Charleroi, have provided the latest update on Valentine Ozornwafor after the Super Eagles' defender lost consciousness twice on the

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Latest update as Super Eagles’ defender, Valentine Ozornwafor loses consciousness twice on pitch Belgium club, RSC Charleroi, have provided the latest update on Valentine Ozornwafor after the Super Eagles’ defender lost consciousness twice on the pitch. Daily Times:
Latest update as Super Eagles’ defender, Valentine Ozornwafor loses consciousness twice on pitch Belgium club, RSC Charleroi, have provided the latest update on Valentine Ozornwafor after the Super Eagles’ defender lost consciousness twice on the pitch.
Belgian club releases update on Super Eagles defender who lost consciousness on pitch Premium Times:
Belgian club releases update on Super Eagles defender who lost consciousness on pitch
RSC Charleroi Confirm Ozornwafor’s Condition Reassuring After Double Loss Of Consciousness The Will:
RSC Charleroi Confirm Ozornwafor’s Condition Reassuring After Double Loss Of Consciousness


   More Picks
1 Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 My ‘daughter’ has my blessings to marry man she met on TikTok —Mr Ibu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
4 Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court - Leadership, 1 day ago
6 Alaafin of Oyo make big declaration, says he is confident Tinubu would be president in 2023 - Legit, 6 hours ago
7 FBI vs Hushpuppi: FG told to extradite Abba Kyari to US after NDLEA arrest - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 UK Minister, Vicky Ford, to visit Nigeria - The Nation, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity: Group gives NNPC GMD, Kyari 72 hours to resign - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info