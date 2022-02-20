Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023 Presidency: Anyim has what it takes to occupy any office – President Buhari
Daily Post
- Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, has said former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim has what it takes to occupy any political office.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Info Stride:
2023 Presidency: Anyim Has What It Takes To Occupy Any Office – President Buhari
Nigerian Eye:
2023 Presidency: Anyim has what it takes to occupy any office – President Buhari
Prompt News:
2023: Anyim has what it takes to hold high office in Nigeria – Buhari
Osmek News:
2023 Presidency: Anyim has what it takes to occupy any office – President Buhari
Fresh Reporters:
2023:Anyim Has What It Takes To Occupy Any Office – Buhari
Naija News:
2023: Anyim Is Capable Of Occupying Any Office – President Buhari
More Picks
1
Nigerian female police officer wins World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
My ‘daughter’ has my blessings to marry man she met on TikTok —Mr Ibu -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
3
2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari -
Pulse Nigeria,
14 hours ago
4
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, shows off his dancing skills at a birthday party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Osun APC Governorship Primary: Aregbesola To Seek Oyetola’s Disqualification In Court -
Leadership,
1 day ago
6
Alaafin of Oyo make big declaration, says he is confident Tinubu would be president in 2023 -
Legit,
6 hours ago
7
FBI vs Hushpuppi: FG told to extradite Abba Kyari to US after NDLEA arrest -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
8
UK Minister, Vicky Ford, to visit Nigeria -
The Nation,
9 hours ago
9
Nigerian man, two accomplices arrested in India for allegedly duping people with false promise of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
Fuel scarcity: Group gives NNPC GMD, Kyari 72 hours to resign -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...