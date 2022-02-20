Military Airstrikes Kill Buba-Danfulani, 4 ISWAP Commanders Leadership - Nigerian Military airstrikes have eliminated Amir Buba Danfulani and four other notorious ISWAP Commanders in Tumbuns and Sambisa axis of the North-East. PRNigeria gathered that Amir Buba Danfulani was a senior ISWAP Commander saddled with ...



News Credibility Score: 99%