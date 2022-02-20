Catholic Church disowns priest who claimed ‘without Igbos, no church in Lagos’ Ripples Nigeria - The Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha has disowned Rev. Fr. Magnus Ebere of Canaanland Adoration Ministries, who recently claimed in a viral video that without Igbos, there would be no church in Lagos. The Archdiocese, in a statement signed by the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%